media release: Fromm Petfest is a family event that will take place on September 24 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee. The event will host a variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility, and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics, a pet-themed marketplace, family-focused events, contests, music, food and more.