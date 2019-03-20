Reach Out Wisconsin

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison School Board seat #4 will be contested in the April 2 general election by David Blaska and Ali Muldrow. Blaska, a former Dane County Supervisor, is running a campaign emphasizing order and discipline. Muldrow, co-director of an organization that advocates for LGBTQ students, emphasizes diversity on the board and arts education for students. David Blaska will speak to us and take questions; Ali Muldrow’s campaign did not respond to a request for participation.  

We hope you'll stick around for a discussion among ROW attendees after the forum concludes.

Reach Out Wisconsin forums are free and open to the public.  Dinner and drink waitservice will be available.

