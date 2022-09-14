Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Wednesday September 14th Cannonball Trail

Meet at 10:30 AM at the parking lot that is shared between Culver's and Steinhafels (2164 W Beltline Hwy) on the frontage road by Fish Hatchery Road and the Beltline. We will ride the Cannonball Trail which will turn into the Military Ridge Trail. We will ride this to the downtown Verona Trail Head. The surface will be blacktop except for about the last mile which will be the regular trail surface. The ride will be about 16 miles long, round trip. Please bring a water bottle and bike lock. Bob Brooks 608-658-2016