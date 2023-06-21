Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Wed. June 21, meet at 10:00 am in downtown Deerfield at the Trail Head. We will be riding the Glacial Drumlin Trail to Lake Mills. If riders would like to go for a shorter ride, meet us at London at approximately 10:20 AM. The route is about 22 miles. We will be eating lunch at the Cafe on the Park in downtown Lake Mills. There will be street riding for about one mile each way in Lake Mills. Bring lock, water bottle, trail pass. Questions contact Bob Brooks. 608- 658-2016.