Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Monday, May 9 (in case of rain, Wed., May 11): meet at parking lot, Lussier Family Heritage Center off Lake Farm Road, 11 a.m. Ride north on Capital City bike path past Olin Park. (Those wanting a shorter ride can pick up the ride at Olin boat launch parking at 11:25 a.m.) Take Capital City Bike Path east to Garver Feed Mill. Break there for lunch/snack. Return via streets past Orton Park. Back at cars at 2 p.m. About 15 miles (longer ride); 10 miles (shorter ride). Mainly easy terrain. Contacts: Paul Beckett (beckettpa@gmail.com, 608 440 3079), Kathie Beckett (kbtraveler@gmail.com, 608 772 1992).