Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Bike to Paoli for lunch. Meet at the Odana Golf Course lower parking lot at 10:00 AM on Friday June 18. We will be riding the Southwest and Badger Trail. Most of the trail is paved (with about one and half mile of normal trail surface). We will have to walk our bikes up a farmers service road to the HWY. We will then ride about one mile into Paoli. The HWY is wide enough for bikes. We will have lunch in Paoli. Approx. total distance is 22 miles. Per usual, water and a trail pass are encouraged. Jim Hoelzel at 222-0789.