Sports for Active Seniors Biking

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Wednesday July 29 Meet at 9:30 AM at Olin Park boat landing, parking lot. We will bike the trail to Lake Farm Park and go over the new bridge ( Lower Yahara River Trail ) across Lake Waubesa ( Mud Lake ). We will stop and have a snack on the way in McFarland. Estimated distance about 15 miles. Please bring H2O, trail pass. Bring your own disinfecting material, mask, and be aware of social distancing. Bob Brooks 658-2016

