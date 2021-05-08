Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: SWTU Workday

Saturday, May 8, 2021, Mount Vernon Creek, North of Cty Rd N

Note: We will be following current Covid-19 protocols, which includes social distancing, no common break area, and bring your own water. Masks are no longer required, but you are welcome to wear one.

Time: 9am to 12 Noon

Where: Mt. Vernon Creek, working on the east side of the stream, north of the bridge on Cty Rd G in the Village of Mt Vernon. Take Cty Rd G from Hwy 151, just west of Epic, to Mt Vernon. Please do not park in front of Marcine’s Bar. You can also enter 8646 Davis St., Mt. Vernon into your navigator.

If all else fails, give Jim Hess a call at 608-288-8662

What: Removing invasive brush, clearing access to the stream, and clearing log jams that are causing problems. Requiring the use of chainsaws. This does mean that every log is a problem, some are very helpful to the health of the stream, providing proper stream flow and habitat for trout. Be sure to get clear directions as to what should be removed and what stays.

Bring: Some of us will be working in the stream to remove unwanted debris and logs, so bring your work waders, waist waders, or hip boots. If you prefer not to work in the stream, there is plenty of other work to be done, such as helping to pull out the logs and debris and creating burn piles. Also bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. Also bring your own water due Covid-19 protocol.

Parking: Please do not park in front of Marcine’s. Park your vehicles on Penn St, which is just west of Marcine’s going south, parallel to the creek. We will be working on the east side of Mt. Vernon Creek, so come up on that side of the stream.

Future Workdays:

May 22 – East Branch Pecatonica River – Cty Rd K, 1 mile south of Barneveld

June 5 – East Branch Pecatonica River – same as above

June 19 – Davidson Property on Sugar River