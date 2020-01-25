Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Icebreaker

press release: Our daylong annual Icebreaker event will be held Saturday January 25.

We’re excited to announce that the Icebreaker will feature Carl Haensel and Jade Tomanson of Namebini Fly Fishing. The presentation topics will focus on “Exciting and Accessible: Trips and Tactics for the Adventurous and DIY Angler in the Upper Midwest.”

Among their credits, aside for their guiding business, are numerous articles for Eastern and Western Fly Fishing, experience as a fisheries biologist and lead organizers of the Great Waters Show.

Icebreaker Bucket Raffle Donations Needed!

Persons looking to donate to the Icebreaker, we are particularly interested in something you may have produced – photography, rod building, flies etc. as well as donations of new or very gently used gear and equipment.

We are also happy to accept donations of event tickets, art, craft beverages and local gift certificates. Please contact Ben Lubchansky at 608csk@gmail.com to make arrangements to receive your donation.

It’s a simple way to make a big difference for the event, while putting a big smile on the face to the lucky person who wins it. Thank you!