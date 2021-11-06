Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: Note: The Delta variant with its high degree of contagion and the ability to cause breakthrough cases generates great concern. With that in mind, it is respectfully requested that anyone who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, please do not attend our workdays. We recognize the pandemic is causing stress and uncertainty and that people have widely differing opinions about the vaccine. We also know that we have a responsibility to provide as safe a workday event as we can. Thank you.

Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Badger Mill Creek, at the Park & Ride on Old PB, located generally ¼ mile east of Farm & Fleet and Festival Foods. Here is a Google Maps link to the Park and Ride: https://goo.gl/maps/ XiKWoTfhsbtEouQ76

From the Park & Ride parking lot, walk south from the Information Kiosk to the dirt bike trail, head west on the trail until you come to a clearing on the south side of the path – you are there. You will see a large clearing running along Badger Mill Creek with several large trees throughout the area. Do not take the paved bike trail that heads west out the parking lot.

Parking: Park in the Park & Ride Parking Lot

What: The area where we are working was cleared earlier this year with a forester mower to create a prairie buffer along the stream. This will reduce runoff from rain storms and provide a habitat for insects and other wildlife to improve the health of the stream. The box elders were too big for the forester mower, so our goal is to remove them. To that end, will be cutting down the box elder trees and other invasive woodies. The trees range from small to large. There is an orange X on the trees to be cut down. Sawyers need to spread out and have a spotter to keep the area clear when felling a tree. Sawyers need be comfortable with the size of the tree they are felling. Be sure to clear the area around the tree and determine an escape route if needed. I am sure some of the trees will require wedges, so bring them if you have them. I have some that can be shared. There are about four very large box elders that I did not mark, if we get everything else done, we will take another look at them.

We be leaving the trunks and large limbs intact to be removed later, creating burn piles with the smaller slash. The trunks need to cut to about 4”. There is plenty of work for all.

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Masks are not required.