Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: SWTU Workday – Saturday, April 27, Conley Lewis Creek (Iowa County, northwest of Hollandale near the intersection of Hwy 191 & Banner Road).

Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30). But note!: the weather forecast for Saturday is not looking good, however things could change. If needed, we will cancel this workday onThursday or Friday - so stay tuned.

What: This will be a joint workday with the Nohr Chapter. Justin Haglund, DNR Fish Biologist, and his crew will be joining us. Conley Lewis feeds into the Dodge Branch Creek just upstream from Banner Road. Located near our previous workdays on Whitford Creek.

We will be removing box elders and other invasive woodies. Plus, we will be throwing out native prairie seed toward the end of the workday to create a native buffer to this stream.

Where: Conley Lewis is located northwest of Hollandale, near the intersection of Hwy 191 & Banner Rd. The work area is located on the north side of the bridge on Banner Rd – we will be working upstream.

Here is a Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/aNdKkj5871GrysSr9 (If not an active link, copy and paste into a search engine.)

Coming from Madison take US 18 west toward Barneveld, on the east side of Barneveld turn left on County Rd K; go south 11 miles toward Hollandale. Just on the north side of Hollandale, take State Hwy 191 west 2.5 miles to Banner Rd. Turn south on Banner Rd and go to the bridge. Coming from the west, take Hwy 191 east out of Dodgeville 9 miles to Banner Rd and turn right and go to the bridge. Yes, fairly complicated, but worth the drive. If not active, copy and paste into search engine. If you need directions, call Jim Hess (608-288-8662).

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug.

Parking: Park on the west side of Banner Road. This is a fairly busy county road with heavy farm machinery, so it is important for everyone to park on the same of the road for traffic flow and safety.

Next Workdays:

May 11 – Lowery Creek in Iowa County, assisting the DNR with planting 65 trees along the streambank of Lowery Creek, a very new DNR easement, located approximately 10 miles northeast of Dodgeville on CTH Z at the intersection of CTH Z and CTH T. Holes for the trees will be pre-dug. Please bring a shovel and a bucket for watering trees if you have one. We will also be placing matting and cages around each tree. A prescribed burn was recently conducted on this site so conditions are great for accessing the site.

May 18 - Big Spring – joint workday with the Nohr Chapter, assisting the DNR in removing willows. Justine Haglund, DNR Fish Biologist, and his crew will be joining us again. This is a continuation upstream from last year.

June 1 – Sawmill Creek (Pokorny Easement) – removing invasive woodies and installing a brush bundle. This will be the 3rd workday at this site