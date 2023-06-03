Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Hefty Creek (Rudd Easement) at W 6355 Meadow Valley Rd, New Glarus. Take Green County Cty Rd. H west out of New Glarus about 1.5 miles to Cty Rd N, turn left and go 1/2 mile to Meadow Valley Rd, turn right and go 1 mile west to 6355 Meadow Valley Rd – a private airplane runway will be on the right side. Look for the beacon.

Here is a Google Map Link to this location: https://goo.gl/maps/ WotFkRL4LSWiFfgr8 (If this link is not active, copy and paste into your search engine.)

Parking: Park along the northside of Meadow Valley Rd from the bridge over Hefty Creek toward the runway. Do not pull into the driveway to the house as there is no room for parking.

What: First, this workday is being named the Dave Sanders Workday to honor Dave’s contributions to our chapter. Dave was a past SWTU President and strong supporter of SWTU who passed away during COVID, when everything was closed down and we couldn’t acknowledge his passing. There will be a lunch following the workday at the Rudds' house to honor Dave. You don’t have to participate in the workday to come to the lunch. We are hoping for a gathering of Dave’s friends to share memories. A big thank you to the Rudd’s for providing their beautiful yard and helping out. Nan Rudd will be grilling the brats. Please RSVP for the lunch.

Regarding the workday…A major streambank improvement of this section of Hefty Creek was recently completed by the DNR and we will be installing three brush bundles to further protect streambank that the machinery couldn’t do. There’s nothing like volunteer labor. There are some slash piles created at our last workday that will be used to build the bundles. But we will need additional chainsaw work to provide all the material needed for brush bundles.

Our chapter helped to finance the DNR improvements and this workday will provide an excellent opportunity to view the project, which is quite impressive. There will be lunch following this workday at the Rudd's house.

Bring: Sturdy shoes, waders or rubber boots to work in the stream, work gloves, and eye and ear protection. Those that will be working in the stream, Atlas type gloves work the best (leather gloves will get slippery). And reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Bring a chair for lunch as we will be outside, or be prepared to share your lunch with a big friendly Lab.

RSVP to jimhess5599@gmail.com: Please let us know if you are coming to the workday to help us to plan for the food. Bring a chair.