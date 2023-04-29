Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: We hope to see you Saturday! Note that lunch will be provided, thanks to April Prusia and the landowner, Meg Pokorny. Also invited are other landowners considering a fishing easement on Sawmill and other trout streams in the area.

Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Sawmill Creek located in Iowa County at N8586 Hay Hollow Rd, about 1 mile north of County Rd H or just south of the intersection of Hay Hollow Rd & York Center Rd. Turn off of Hay Hollow Rd onto a gravel road that leads to Fire Numbers N8586 to N 8620 and park on the right side of this road. We will be working near the small shed located by the stream.

Here is a Google Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/ 95wFqmiE1mH5bHuf7 If this not an active link, copy and paste it into your search engine (same for the links below).

Parking: Park on the right side of the private road. Some people may need to park on Hay Hollow Rd on the east side. There is some parking near the storage shed, but this is reserved for our equipment trailer and other equipment. Do not block the private road.

What: This will be a joint workday with the Blackhawk Chapter (Dave Brethauer, President). This will give us a chance to meet some of their members, located just south of us. Steve Fabos, owner of Indigenous Restorations, will be leading the workday. Steve has been working with the property owners, Bill and Meg Pokorny, in restoring this property into a quality sedge meadow and prairie. We will be clearing box elders and invasive woodies along the stream corridor and creating burn piles to be burned next winter.

This is a new fishing easement that hopefully will eventually connect to other easements to the south. In 2021, we worked on the Severson easement, which is located 1/3 mile south of this easement. DNR Fish Biologist, Dan Oele, helped to secure this easement along with help from Pec Pride Watershed Assn, Steve Fabos, and the dinner we help sponsor in Blanchardville.

Bring: Waders or hip boots as we will be working on both sides of the stream and maybe in the stream, and rubber boots as there may be some wet spots. Otherwise, there is bridge that could be used. Also bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. And reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated!

Thanks - Jim Hess, SWTU Conservation Chair

Future Workdays:

May 13 – Trout Creek (Iowa County) planting trees with the DNR Fish Biologist Justin Haglund and Nohr Chapter -

May 20 – Returning to Pokorny Easement on Sawmill Creek, same as above

June 3 – “Dave Sanders Workday” Rudd Easement on Hefty Creek (Green County) installing brush bundles and clearing brush. This workday will be in honor of Dave Sanders, past SWTU President and Conservation Chair and will be a joint workday with the Blackhawk Chapter. Google Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/ ZFciL64Sr49KAQVK8