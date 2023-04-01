Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

medai release: Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Whitford Creek located within The Prairie Enthusiasts’ Sylvan Conservation Area, which is located near the intersection of Banner and Sylvan Roads in Iowa County. The work area is about 1/8 mile west of this intersection on Sylvan Rd. Coming from Madison take US 18 west toward Barneveld, on the east side of Barneveld turn left on County Rd K; go south 11 miles toward Hollandale. Just on the north side of Hollandale, take State Hwy 191 west 2.5 miles to Banner Rd. Turn south on Banner Rd and go ¾ mile to Sylvan Rd. Coming from the west, take Hwy 191 east out of Dodgeville 9 miles to Banner Rd and turn right and go ¾ mile to Sylvan Rd. Yes, fairly complicated, but worth the drive. Here is a Google Map Link to this location: https://goo.gl/maps/ 1FCs34rH1cBzkMecA

Parking: Park on the north side of Sylvan Rd.

What: Whitford Creek is a small brook trout stream that feeds into Dodge Branch Creek. Dodge Branch has fishing easements upstream and downstream of this inlet. The Sylvan Conservation Area is owned and managed by The Prairie Enthusiasts. It has about 100 acres and is open to many forms of outdoor recreation, including fishing. There is an old railroad bed that provides an easy walking trail.

This will be a combined workday with The Prairie Enthusiasts and the Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter of TU. Tom Hunt, TPE Land Steward, will be leading this workday. He has a unique way of building burn piles – using the large logs to form a 6’x6’ log cabin and then filling in with limbs and small logs and then creating a teepee. Instructions will be provided at the workday – sounds intriguing.

We will be clearing box elders and honeysuckles along the stream corridor. There will be lots of chainsaw work, so spread out and watch out. There are several species of trees (butternuts and oaks) and shrubs not to be cut, so always check first before cutting. At the end of the workday, we will explore Dodge Branch Creek, which is quite specular.

Bring: Waders or hip boots as we will be working on both sides of the stream and maybe in the stream, and rubber boots as there may be some wet spots. Otherwise, there is bridge that will get you across. Also bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. And reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Thanks - Jim Hess, SWTU Conservation Chair

------------------------------ ------------------------------ --------

Future Workdays:

April 15 – Retuning to Sylvan Road Prairie

April 22 (Earth Day) – Black Earth Creek – planting trees with the DNR

April 29 – Sawmill Creek (Green County) clearing box elders and honeysuckles on Pokorny Easement, a new easement on Hay Hollow Rd

May 13 – Trout Creek (Iowa County) planting trees with the DNR and Nohr Chapter

May 20 – Returning to Pokorny Easement on Sawmill Creek

June 3 – Rudd Easement on Hefty Creek (Green County) installing brush bundles