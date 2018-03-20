The mission of Solidarity Sing Along is to create positive, progressive change through participatory song.

Solidarity Sing Along began holding sing alongs at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on March 11, 2011, and has held a sing along at noon every weekday since then. The sing alongs started up as the large protests and the Capitol occupation were ending. They serve to maintain a continuous progressive, pro-labor presence at the Capitol, as well as providing a place where union members, activists, and citizens can come together and rejuvenate their spirits through song as we continue the fight against Governor Walker and his Republican allies.

Sing alongs usually happen in the Capitol Rotunda, but occasionally move outside to the State Street side of the Capitol if there is a previously scheduled event in the rotunda. Location changes will be posted on this Facebook page if we have advance warning of the move. (Sometimes we do not.) If we are outside, feel free to bring instruments or drums.

Solidarity Sing Along is a member group of the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice (WNPJ).

You can download our songbook:

http://www.wnpj.org/40songbook.pdf

You can download our songbook for musicians:

http://wnpj.org/sites/default/files/pdf/Solidarity%20Sing-Along%20Songbook%20for%20Musicians.pdf

You can download our holiday songbook:

http://wnpj.org/sites/default/files/pdf/Sing-Along%20Holiday%20Songbook.pdf

***

"Nonviolence is the answer to the crucial political and moral questions of our time; the need for [hu]mankind to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to oppression and violence. [Hu]mankind must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression, and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love."--Martin Luther King, Jr.

"I can't tell whether music changes the world, but I know it changes people one person at a time."--Lou Berryman