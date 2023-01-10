Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited

press release: As in way south, down Argentina way. Kyle Zempel and Hannah Matousek run Black Earth Angling, are great supporters of SWTU, married last year, and just returned from a fabulous honeymoon in Argentina. With a wise perspective that not all newlyweds share, they included some fishing – for Golden Dorado and Patagonian Brown Trout.

They are going to share some experiences and photos from that trip at the January 10 SWTU meeting. Both the dorado and brown trout are legendary fish who inhabit unique and stunning habitats. For those of us who need some top-notch daydreaming material, fabulous fishing stories, trip of a lifetime ideas, and jaw dropping photos of jaw dropping fish, this is the meeting for you!

Kyle and Hannah can also answer questions about trips and services they offer through Black Earth Angling. Just a reminder: Kyle and Hannah were extremely generous and key contributors to last spring’s fundraiser.

As usual, the meeting will be at Schwoegler’s on Grand Canyon Drive. Meals, drinks, and fellowship will be available at 5:30 with the presentation starting about 7. Everyone is welcome, especially new members.

If you or someone in your household is not feeling well, we urge you to stay home. Please also consider CDC guidelines for gatherings, including staying up to date with vaccinations. Thank you for your kind consideration. Like most venues, Schwoegler’s does not require masks but we’ll respect any member’s decision to wear one.

Schwoegler’s Lanes, 444 Grand Canyon Dr., Madison