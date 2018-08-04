Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

Google Calendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00 iCalendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00

Indian Lake County Park, Cross Plains 8183 Hwy. 19, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528

press release: Sunday, August 4 - Indian Lake segment. Meet at 9:30 at Indian Lake. Approx. 3 mile loop trail. Possible meadow larks, hawks or eagle. Hilly, boots or walking stick would be handy. Shelter for picnic at end of hike. Available, climb to historic chapel built in 1857, overlooks valley. Take Hy 12 to Hy 19, 2 miles to Indian Lake. Info call Lauris, 445-4419, or John wondr.mail@gmail.com.

Info

Indian Lake County Park, Cross Plains 8183 Hwy. 19, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528 View Map
Seniors
Google Calendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00 iCalendar - Sports for Active Seniors Hiking - 2018-08-04 09:30:00