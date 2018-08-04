Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

press release: Sunday, August 4 - Indian Lake segment. Meet at 9:30 at Indian Lake. Approx. 3 mile loop trail. Possible meadow larks, hawks or eagle. Hilly, boots or walking stick would be handy. Shelter for picnic at end of hike. Available, climb to historic chapel built in 1857, overlooks valley. Take Hy 12 to Hy 19, 2 miles to Indian Lake. Info call Lauris, 445-4419, or John wondr.mail@gmail.com.