RSVP for Sports for Active Seniors Summer Picnic

press release: SAS PICNIC—Thursday August 15

Please bring a guest and join us for the Annual Summer Picnic on Thursday August 15th. This year’s event will be held at Lake Farm Park, Shelter # 2. Time: 11:45 am - 4:00 pm, with eating time approximately at 12:30 pm. SAS will provide, hot dogs, buns, condiments, plates/cups/silverware, coffee/lemonade/water. Please bring a dish to pass. Skilauffer’s have been invited to join us. Please RSVP by Monday August 12th, so we have a count as to how many people. Contact Bob Brooks (608)244-5582, or bandalaro@chartermi.net

There will be a Bike ride at 10:00 AM starting from #2 shelter at Lake Farm Park going across the Boardwalk – then continuing on lightly traveled roads in the city of McFarland. We will return to Lake Farm Park and for those who wish for more riding we will bike part of the recently refurbished Capital City trail . Estimated a total of 2 hours biking with the option. Or 1 hour if you chose Sarah Rankin Rankinsarahjane@gmail.com 1:00 PM Following lunch we will have the new City of Madison Pedestrian Bicycle Administrator , Renee Callaway, a Wisconsin native and UW Madison graduate speak to us about her position and goals with Madison’s Traffic Engineering Division.

Directions: The address of the park is 4330 Libby Rd. Follow US-12 W/US-18 W to W Broadway in Monona.Take exit 264 near the Walmart on the edge of Monona from US-12 WUS-18 W. At the traffic circle take the 2nd exit and stay on South Towne Dr., continue onto Raywood Rd., turn left on Moorland Rd, continue on to Lake Farm Rd., turn left on to