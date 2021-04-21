Sports for Active Seniors Tennis

Rennebohm Park 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Rotation Tennis has started for the season. We play Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Rennebohm Park. No sign up is required and everyone is welcome. Please bring a new or slightly used can of tennis balls along with your racquet when you come to the park. In April and May the start time is 10:00am. From Memorial Day until Labor Day, the start time will be 9:00am. For more information or questions call Burt and Karen Scheele at (608) 238-4430 or contact by email at bkscheele@att.net

Info

Seniors
Recreation
608-238-4430
