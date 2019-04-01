RSVP for Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group

A six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving the death of a spouse or partner. Pre-registration is required.

Mondays, April 15 – May 20, 2019; 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Please register by April 1, 2019.

Cost is $50 for the series. If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if your family member was served by Agrace or another hospice in the past 12 months.

Call (608) 327-7118 to register, or complete online registration at agrace.org/griefgroups.