Spring Flower Show
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release:
March 10-25, 2018, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Springtime is blooming at Olbrich as the Atrium is transformed into an oasis of colorful, fragrant flowers. Many of the spring annuals featured in the show are grown in Olbrich's production greenhouse. Beneficial bugs - like the Amblyseius cucumeris, predator mite - are used in place of pesticides for the prevention, control, and management of various thrips species.
Show Admission
- $5 for adults (ages 13 & up)
- $3 for children ages 3 to 12
- Children 2 and under are free
- Free for Olbrich Botanical Society members
Plant Sale: Monday, March 26, 12 p.m. - while supplies last
Select flowers from the show will be available for purchase! Varieties may include tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, cyclamen, daisies, azaleas and more. Shop early as supplies go fast!