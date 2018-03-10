Spring Flower Show

press release:

March 10-25, 2018, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Springtime is blooming at Olbrich as the Atrium is transformed into an oasis of colorful, fragrant flowers. Many of the spring annuals featured in the show are grown in Olbrich's production greenhouse. Beneficial bugs - like the Amblyseius cucumeris, predator mite - are used in place of pesticides for the prevention, control, and management of various thrips species.

Show Admission

$5 for adults (ages 13 & up)

$3 for children ages 3 to 12

Children 2 and under are free

Free for Olbrich Botanical Society members

Plant Sale: Monday, March 26, 12 p.m. - while supplies last

Select flowers from the show will be available for purchase! Varieties may include tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, cyclamen, daisies, azaleas and more. Shop early as supplies go fast!