mediarelease: This year’s annual Baraboo String Gathering is coming up on April 9 through 12 at the AmericInn Suites-Baraboo Events Center. The address is 626 W. Pine St., Baraboo.

As in past years, you can expect a wide variety of acoustic music, such as Old-Time, Bluegrass, Cajun, Irish, and more.

Large and small jams will be held in banquet rooms and smaller suites and locations throughout the hotel. Planned events include ongoing jams of all types, Harmony singing, Irish slow session, a Woody Pete & Phil session, a Banjo workshop, a Cello circle, a Sea Shanty sing, a Beginner Bluegrass session, a Hootenanny, Scottish tunes, Bluegrass fiddling, Quebecois, with a closing Gospel jam Sunday morning.

Activities begin Thursday evening at 4:00 pm and close out at 11:00 am on Sunday. Come for a few hours or come for the whole weekend. There is no fee to attend, but donations are always welcome and help cover our costs. Registration for the event can be found at stringgathering.com. You can find info by emailing us at info@stringgathering.com or on our FaceBook page.