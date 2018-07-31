RSVP for Taste Traditions of Wisconsin

Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 6-8:30 pm

press release: When author and historian Jerry Apps was growing up on a Wisconsin farm in the 1930s and 1940s, times were tough. Yet most folks living on farms had plenty to eat. Preparing food from scratch was just the way things were done, and people knew what was in their food and where it came from. Delicious meals were at the center of every family and social affair, whether it be a threshing-day dinner with all the neighbors, the end-of-school-year picnic, or just a hearty supper after chores were done. As Jerry writes, "For me food will always be associated with times of good eating, storytelling, laughter, and good-hearted fun."

Join Jerry and his daughter, Susan, co-authors of Old Farm Country Cookbook: Recipes, Menus, and Memories, as they take you on a culinary tour of life on the farm during the Depression and World War II. Seasoned with personal stories, menus, and family photos, "Old Farm Country Cookbook" recalls a time when electricity had not yet found its way to the farm, when making sauerkraut was a family endeavor, and when homemade ice cream tasted better than anything you could buy at the store. Before the presentation, attendees will enjoy a dinner menu inspired by recipes in their cookbook.

Registration and payment is required by Tuesday, July 31, for this event. Cost to attend is $40. Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to register.

https://www.wisconsinhistory. org/calendar/event/6291/taste- traditions-of-wisconsin-old- farm-country-cookbook

608-264-6555

museum@wisconsinhistory.org