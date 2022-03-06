RSVP for USA Dance-Madison 10th Anniversary

press release: Come join the party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of USA Dance - Madison Chapter. The first dance hosted by Madison Chapter was held over ten years ago on September 11, 2010 with over 40 dancers in attendance. This special 10th Annivesary Dance, delayed for over a year due to COVID, is now set for Saturday, March 26th, 2022 in the Varsity Hall at Union South on the UW-Madison campus.

Here are the details:

Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 6:30 to 10:00pm, Varsity Hall at Union South on the UW Campus.

Music by: DJ Tim Parker, playing some of the music from the inaugural dance over ten years ago.

Lesson: There will be an intermediate level rumba lesson by Samantha Trinidad (Madison Ballroom Company) from 7:00 - 7:45pm

Cost: Ten dollars ($10) per person. You can register on-line with a credit card, OR mail a check made out to USA Dance Madison c/o Deb Parker, 111 Noel Way, Verona, WI 53593. Be sure to include contact information (e.g., email address) with your payment so we can notify you of any changes due to COVID.

Registration is open until Sunday, March 6, 2022.

We are following Dane County Health Department mandates regarding COVID so everyone must be fully vaccinated for COVID to attend this dance. No exceptions! We will check vaccination cards at the door. Masks are optional, since everyone in attendance will be vaccinated.

We also require that you sign a Release of Liability/Consent form prior to entering the dance, if you have not already signed one.