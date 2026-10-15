media release:Registration for our New Year's Eve dance will open at our October 17 dance. We will have a limit of 60 dancers. Once we reach the limit you can be placed on a waiting list, please contact Deb Parker (see below).

USA Dance Madison is hosting a New Year's Eve dance this year. Come join the fun!

Where: The Colonial Club, 301 Bankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, WI

The Colonial Club, 301 Bankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, WI When: Thursday, December 31st from 7-10 pm

Thursday, December 31st from 7-10 pm Music: Ballroom Dance music by DJ Tim Parker

Ballroom Dance music by DJ Tim Parker Cost: $15 per person, pay at the door. Cash Only.

What to wear: Semi-formal, Dressy

Men: No tux or formal suit required

Women: Cocktail or long dress, or dressy pants

Beverages: Our usual water(s) and soda

Non-alcoholic champagne to toast the New Year

Light refreshments provided

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Registrations will be limited to 60 DANCERS, so register early at the October dance. Open registration starts October 18th. To register, contact Debbie Parker at: [email protected]. Please type "New Year's Registration" in the subject line of the email. You can call Debbie if you have any questions at 608-332-0861.

If the weather on New Year's Eve becomes inclement, then check our website at USADanceMadison.com for any cancellation notices.