USA Dance-Madison

Colonial Club, Sun Prairie 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release:Registration for our New Year's Eve dance will open at our October 17 dance.  We will have a limit of 60 dancers. Once we reach the limit you can be placed on a waiting list, please contact Deb Parker (see below).

USA Dance Madison is hosting a New Year's Eve dance this year.  Come join the fun!

  • Where: The Colonial Club, 301 Bankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, WI
  • When: Thursday, December 31st from 7-10 pm
  • Music: Ballroom Dance music by DJ Tim Parker
  • Cost: $15 per person, pay at the door. Cash Only.

What to wear: Semi-formal, Dressy

Men: No tux or formal suit required

Women: Cocktail or long dress, or dressy pants

Beverages: Our usual water(s) and soda

Non-alcoholic champagne to toast the New Year

  • Light refreshments provided

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Registrations will be limited to 60 DANCERS, so register early at the October dance. Open registration starts October 18th. To register, contact Debbie Parker at: [email protected]. Please type "New Year's Registration" in the subject line of the email. You can call Debbie if you have any questions at 608-332-0861.

If the weather on New Year's Eve becomes inclement, then check our website at USADanceMadison.com for any cancellation notices.

Info

Colonial Club, Sun Prairie 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Dancing
Holidays
608-513-0065