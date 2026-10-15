USA Dance-Madison
Colonial Club, Sun Prairie 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release:Registration for our New Year's Eve dance will open at our October 17 dance. We will have a limit of 60 dancers. Once we reach the limit you can be placed on a waiting list, please contact Deb Parker (see below).
USA Dance Madison is hosting a New Year's Eve dance this year. Come join the fun!
- Where: The Colonial Club, 301 Bankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, WI
- When: Thursday, December 31st from 7-10 pm
- Music: Ballroom Dance music by DJ Tim Parker
- Cost: $15 per person, pay at the door. Cash Only.
What to wear: Semi-formal, Dressy
Men: No tux or formal suit required
Women: Cocktail or long dress, or dressy pants
Beverages: Our usual water(s) and soda
Non-alcoholic champagne to toast the New Year
- Light refreshments provided
PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Registrations will be limited to 60 DANCERS, so register early at the October dance. Open registration starts October 18th. To register, contact Debbie Parker at: [email protected]. Please type "New Year's Registration" in the subject line of the email. You can call Debbie if you have any questions at 608-332-0861.
If the weather on New Year's Eve becomes inclement, then check our website at USADanceMadison.com for any cancellation notices.