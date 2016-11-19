press release: JOIN USA Dance-Madison for a memorable evening of social dancing to celebrate the arrival of 2019. The venue, Turner Hall, has a spacious 5000 square foot hardwood floor, and is located at 3001 S. Stoughton Road (take Highway 51 to Pflaum Road to frontage road). A full bar is available along with plenty of free parking. The festivities run until the clock strikes midnight with a champagne toast to usher in the new year. The music playlist, compiled by our renowned DJ Tim Parker, starts at 8pm and runs to the stroke of midnight. You cannot afford to miss out on this very special evening.

December 31, 2018 from 8pm to Midnight