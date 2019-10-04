Wisconsin Antiques Dealers Association Show & Sale

Waukesha County Expo Center & Fairgrounds 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188

press release: October 4 & 5, 2019:  68th Fall Wisconsin Antiques Dealers Association Show & Sale. Affordable, time-tested, human-friendly antiques! All indoors.  58 Quality Dealers from eight states.

Friday 10-8; Saturday 10-5, Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha

Special Exhibit: “Kitchen Antiques”

$1 Ticket Discount at:    www.WisconsinAntiquesDealers.com

Proceeds from admission benefit:  Grants for historical preservation within Wisconsin; Waukesha County, WI college scholarships; and Friends of the Wisconsin Historical Society.  Good food.  Free parking.  ATM on premises.  BOGO:  One 25 or under, free with one paid admission.

Waukesha County Expo Center & Fairgrounds 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
414-510-4441
