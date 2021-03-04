WIAA State High School Boys Basketball Tournament

press release: The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has named the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., as the second venue to host the 2021 State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments with games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27 and March 5-6, respectively.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jason Fields and his staff at Menominee Nation Arena to host two of our divisions for both the Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournament,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson said. “We believe that Menominee Nation Arena and the Oshkosh community will do a great job to create a memorable experience for our high school basketball players as they celebrate the 2020-21 season. Securing this venue will ensure that all five divisions will play in an exciting environment.”

Previously, the La Crosse Center was named the first of the two host venues for the tournaments. Three of the five divisions, to be determined at a later date, will be held at the La Crosse Center Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, with two semifinals and a championship game for each division scheduled on one of the three days. Two of the divisions, to be determined, will be held at the Menominee Nation Arena on both Friday and Saturday of each of the tournaments.

The time schedule for each day of the State Tournaments has been determined.

Thursday, Feb. 25 & March 4: 9:05 a.m., 12:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 & March 5: 9:05 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 & March 6: 9:05 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

