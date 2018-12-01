Wisconsin Women of Color Network Scholarship Fundraiser

press release: The Wisconsin Women of Color Network, Inc. will host its annual scholarship fund-raising event on Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Double Tree Hotel, 525 West Johnson Street, Madison. Once a year we appeal to our members, family and friends to raise money for the Wisconsin Women of Color Network Scholarship Fund. WWOCN is actively seeking donors, vendors and exhibitors to make the event a success.

​For your holiday shopping spree, there will be a silent auction with lots of donated merchandise and services including gift cards. Women of color and other vendors will sell a variety of arts and crafts such as ceramics, clothing, fabrics, purses, jewelry and other accessories including cosmetics. This is an ideal place to buy many great gifts to fit your budget.

​Our entertainment consists of our usual Holiday Sing-Along that includes our traditional songs and those from various cultures.

​The public is invited. Admission is free to do your shopping and to bid on the Silent Auction. Reservation is required for the Grand Breakfast Brunch. Brunch Cost: $35 for adults, $12.50 for children 8-12 years old. Vendor registration fee is $60.00 that includes $25 for one (1) 8’ foot table and brunch $35.00. Deadline for reservation: November 15, 2018.

The WWOCN Scholarship Fund is an umbrella for several specific awards given each year. Our goal is to assist women in their pursuit of education, employment and economic independence. The Fund includes the Mabel Smith Memorial Scholarship, the Cammer-Hill Grant, the Hattie J. Hilliard Award, and the Future Leaders Fund. Our Funds are set up for Wisconsin residents who plan to attend accredited Wisconsin vocational and technical schools.

The Wisconsin Women of Color Network, through statewide collaboration, assists women of color in accessing educational resources, health care, social services, and political participation; promotes leadership, cross-cultural awareness, and spiritual and economic well being; thus enriching the lives of women of color, their families and their communities. Each year WWOCN awards the Mabel Smith Memorial Scholarship to a student pursuing a two-year technical/occupational skills or industry related degree; Cammer-Hill Grant to assist students with expenses not generally covered by other scholarships; and the Future Leaders Fund to enable middle and high school students to participate in educational opportunities that focus on the development of individual skills in communication, fellowship and leadership. The Hattie J. Hilliard Award is for students interested in pursuing a career in art. The Wisconsin Women of Color Network, Inc., is a tax -exempt charitable organization under Section 501© (3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code and donations to the Fund are tax deductible as allowed by law.

For more information and to make your reservation, contact: Nelia Olivencia (608) 516-1040, E-mail: olivencn@gmail.com; Angeli Varona Camara, (414) 335-9288, E-mail: angelica.varonacamara@gmail.com; Agnes G. Cammer (608) 335-5945, E-mail: wwocnagc@gmail.com.-mail: Visit our web site: https://wwocnet.wixsite.com/wwocnet.