Weston A. Price Foundation-Madison Chapter

press release: The MADison Chapter of the Weston A. Price Foundation is excited to be hosting a master fermenter. Join us as we learn from Rob Andolsek at Fizzeology Foods. He'll be walking, talking and chopping us through how to make his signature Kimchi recipe. Understand the basics of fermentation and how to start your own delicious science experiment.

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, Our Underground Lair - 9302 Golden Hue Blvd., Verona WI 53593

FREE!!!

