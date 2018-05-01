Former members of the Mighty Short Bus and the Lucas Cates Band — two stalwarts of Madison’s music scene — joined forces in 2013 to create the Southern-rockin’ country-leanin’ WheelHouse. Since then, this sweetly harmonizing quartet has gone completely acoustic, a bluegrass and Americana band singing about love and booze. Despite performing more than 220 shows per year around the Midwest, these good ol’ boys still find time for a local Tuesday night residency, now taking place at the Coliseum Bar.