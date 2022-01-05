Wisconsin Department of Transportation Public Meeting

press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements at the intersection of US 12/18 and County W/Oak Park Road near the Village of Deerfield in Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Deerfield High School, Commons Area, 300 Simonson Blvd, Deerfield, WI. A presentation is planned for 5 p.m.

The project includes reconstruction of the US 12/18 and County W/Oak Park Road intersection to address safety concerns. Three intersection alternatives are being considered, including improved two-way stop-control, traffic signals, or a roundabout, and information will be presented at the meeting. Construction is anticipated for 2026.

The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Comments will be received through February 5, 2022. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance may contact Steven Porter via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711). To allow time for arranging assistance, please call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.

Meeting materials, including a narrated presentation, will be posted to the project website on January 5, 2022 at wisconsindot.gov under Projects and Studies, Southwest Region, US 12/18 and County W/Oak Park Road intersection. [Direct link: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/ projects/by-region/sw/us1218- intersection/default.aspx]

For additional information about the proposed improvements, interested persons may contact WisDOT project manager Steven Porter at (608) 243-3366 or by email at steve.porter@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Steve Porter, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.