Wisconsin Department of Transportation Public Meeting

press release: In preparation for the start of the 2019 construction season, the I-39/90 Expansion Project team is hosting an open house meeting for each of three project segments – North, Central and South. The Central Segment meeting, announced previously, was held on Tuesday, March 19. The North and South Segment open houses are planned to take place in April.

The open house dates and times are as follows:

I-39/90 North Segment

When : Thursday, April 11, 2019 – 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. No scheduled presentation; stop by at your convenience.

Where : Town of Pleasant Springs Town Hall 2354 County Road N, Stoughton WI 53589

I-39/90 South Segment

When : Tuesday, April 16, 2019 – 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No scheduled presentation; stop by at your convenience.

Where : Home 2 Suites by Hilton 2750 Cranston Road, Beloit 53511

The North Segment open house covers the region of I-39/90 between Edgerton and Madison. The South Segment open house covers the area between Beloit and Janesville. Participants are encouraged to attend the segment open house that focuses on their area of interest along the Interstate. It’s important to note that there’s no formal presentation at these meetings and that the information displayed pertains to 2019 construction activities within that segment.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis and answer any questions from participants.

Visit www.i39-90.wi.gov for more information about the I-39/90 Expansion Project, between Madison and Beloit, including the option to register for project email updates. You can also follow the project’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ WisconsinI3990Project.

