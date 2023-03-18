Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek

media release: The Wisconsin Film Festival is grateful to have the Madison Public Library, Middleton Public Library, and Monona Public Library as Community Partners this year. From Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, April 5 on select dates, Festival staff will be serving up Sneak Peek attendees a film feast of cinematic delicacies featuring trailers from this year’s films. Also learn about the ins and outs from WFF staff and bring your questions. These programs are free of charge. All you need to do is show up!