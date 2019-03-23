Wisconsin Grassroots Festival

Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 Hwy. 14 , Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

press release: Sat., March 23, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm 11th Annual W isconsin Grassroots Festival (Wisconsin Heights High School - 10173 US Hwy 14 near Mazomanie) - with keynote address by John Nichols (Nation magazine) and Matt Rothschild (WI Democracy Campaign), plus numerous workshops and breakout sessions. For more info, visit: https://www.wisconsingrassroots.net/festival

