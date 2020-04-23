ONLINE: Wisconsin Clean Energy Toolkit

press release:Want to learn more about how to transition your community to clean energy? Join Wisconsin Conservation Voters for the Clean Energy Toolkit Webinar on April 23 at 3 p.m.

Environmental advocacy groups from around the state collaborated on the Wisconsin Clean Energy Toolkit, a guidebook for committing your community to clean energy.

The toolkit is a guide for activists, community members, and local elected officials. It covers topics such as establishing benchmarks and baselines for energy use, equitable carbon reduction strategies, and financing clean energy initiatives at the local level.

The toolkit also offers a big picture glance at coalition building and the energy landscape in Wisconsin, as well as the details for how to make clean energy change happen where you are.

In this webinar hosted on Zoom, you will connect with leaders from Wisconsin Conservation Voters to hear about how communities are taking the next steps in combating climate change locally. RSVP now!

Field organizers from Wisconsin Conservation Voters will share how they have helped communities craft clean energy resolutions and action plans – and how you can take these skills to build a clean energy coalition in your own community.

Join us from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on April 23 via Zoom. Participants must register in advance.

We hope to see you on April 23! Thanks for being a conservation voter,