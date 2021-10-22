YMCA Fall Festival

press release: On October 22, 5:30-7:00 pm, get into the spirit of the spooky season at our annual Fall Festival! This community event is FREE and open to the public, so members, guests, family and friends are welcome.

Here's what's planned at each branch:

East Carnival-style games, DJ and dancing, costume contest, crafts, photo booth, balloon art, door prizes and snacks.

Sun Prairie Carnival-style games, scavenger hunt, costume parade, snacks, witch's brew and other goodies.

West Carnival-style games, interactive games via our new Lu System, snacks, witch's brew and tunes around our "campfire."