media release: State Street Gallery • March 18, 2023 – August 6, 2023. Exhibition Celebration Sunday, March 19, 2023 • 1–2:30 PM.

After a hiatus after the pandemic, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is excited to announce the return of Young at Art.

As part of a long-standing collaboration with the Fine Arts Department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, works of art created by students are displayed in the museum, offering student artists from kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to see their work in the galleries.

Each of Madison’s public school art teachers is invited to submit up to three works of art for the exhibition; a wide array of techniques, subject matter, and mediums are represented, including drawing, painting, photography, collage, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fiber, found objects, and multi-media art.

Not only is Young at Art a showcase to the creative potential and possibilities of youth, but the exhibition also highlights the high caliber of art instruction in Madison’s public schools and the dedication of Madison’s school teachers.