ONLINE: A Bipartisan Case to End Gerrymandering: Every Vote Must Count

press release: Please join League of Women Voters of Wisconsin on September 30, 2020, at 7 p.m., for a statewide forum: "A Bipartisan Case to End Gerrymandering: Every Vote Must Count." The forum will include an interactive conversation between former Senators Tim Cullen (D-Janesville) and Dale Schultz (R-Richland Center) and will be moderated by LWV Dane County member and former Wisconsin Public Radio journalist, Joy Cardin. The panelists will respond to questions from the virtual audience.

You do not need to register for this Zoom event. Use this link: www.bit.ly/FairMapsForum , when you are ready to join the event on September 30.