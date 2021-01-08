ONLINE: A Bowie Celebration

media release: A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! is a global streaming concert that will bring together incredible artists from around the world connected to David Bowie including at least one Bowie alumni band member from every studio album (and more) from his 1969 self titled album to Blackstar, his final album. This is a full concert, beautiful, cinematic, and special with 3+ hours of music in celebration of Bowie’s life and legacy starting at 6pm pt January 8. The virtual music experience will be available to rewatch on demand for 24 hours.

$2 from every ticket sale will benefit charity: Save The Children

Save the Children is a charity important to Bowie and the beneficiary of funds raised from his 50th Birthday Concert held in 1997 at a sold-out Madison Square Garden featuring many of the very artists who will be featured on January 8 during this special global streaming event.