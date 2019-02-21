A Bowie Celebration

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join key alumni musicians of David Bowie’s bands from across the decades, anchored by his longest standing member Mike Garson along with other amazing Bowie band alumni with A BOWIE CELEBRATION: The David Bowie Alumni Tour featuring an unforgettable and critically acclaimed evening of Bowie songs with world-class vocalists and an ever-rotating mix of hits and deep cuts.

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-250-2600
