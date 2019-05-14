A Bronx Tale

Google Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tuesday, May 14-Sunday, May 19, 2019 – Wisconsin premiere and only Wisconsin engagement

Jersey Boys meets West Side Story.”- amNewYork

Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro and Tony® winner Jerry Zaks direct this streetwise musical, with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri’s story. Set in the Bronx in the 1960s, a man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-14 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-15 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-17 20:00:00 Google Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-18 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-18 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Bronx Tale - 2019-05-18 14:00:00