A Candid Conversation with Ron Kind

press release: Ron Kind served as the Wisconsin Third Congressional District representative for the past 26 years. He will join Rusty Cunningham in a candid conversation about his career in Washington, D.C., as well as his personal thoughts on the pressing issues facing Congress and the nation.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!