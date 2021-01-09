A Caravan Against Fascism

media release: Sat. Jan. 9, Noon State Capitol Square – Caravan Against Fascism! In response to the attempted fascist coup by Trump supporters on Wed. Jan. 6th Madison needs to say we will not stand by and let this happen without action. We will lead a car caravan starting at Noon from the Capitol Square to Senator Ron Johnson’s office at 5315 Wall St (near the East Towne Mall), where we will have a 1:00 pm rally that will be socially distanced and covid conscious We will also leave letters for Sen. Johnson, demanding his immediate resignation for a variety of reasons, including his support of the fascist conspiracy-mongering that contributed to what just transpired in Washington DC. For more info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2877099912521033

Endorsing Organizations:

Madison Socialist Alternative

Allies for Black Lives

Sunrise Movement Madison