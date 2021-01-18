ONLINE: A Celebration of BIPOC Candidates on MLK Day

× Expand Community activist and former Madison District 12 Ald. Brian Benford is running for the District 6 seat in 2021, following a 2020 campaign as a candidate in a crowded race for the Wisconsin 26th Senate District.

media release: Please join incoming District 6 Alder Brian Benford this Monday at 2:00 p.m. on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate a historic moment for our city. There are at least 21 BIPOC candidates running for the Madison Common Council!

Brian will host a conversation with several of these candidates, which will be live streamed to the Brian Benford for District 6 Facebook page. Each candidate will spend a few minutes sharing why they feel called to serve their district and

the city of Madison. We hope that this event will inspire more people of color to get involved in local government and open the doors of public policy to ALL in our communities.

The event will be approximately 1.5 hours long via Facebook at this link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/759128041461901/