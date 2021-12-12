ONLINE: A Celtic Music Holiday Celebration

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXxaEYW_c6g

press release: Failte! Welcome to A Celtic Music Holiday Celebration! This concert features the music of the season with a dash of traditional Irish music, interwoven for a very merry experience!

We at CelticMKE have a long tradition of hosting holiday concerts in our Great Hall to celebrate the spirit of the season with our Milwaukee, Wisconsin community. This year, we are delighted to bring our annual holiday celebration global with a free virtual show, featuring 18 Milwaukee based Irish and Celtic artists! Run Time: About an hour and a half MUSICAL PERFORMANCES FROM: - áthas - Blackthorn Folly - Cat and Hare - Ceol Cairde - Cream City Ceili Band - Derek Byrne & Paddygrass - Evan & Tom Leahy - Frogwater - Gray, Gosa, Noyes & Langby - Green Sails - Ian Gould - Jeff Ward - Leahys Luck - Mary Ann Miller - The O'Connors and Theiss - Reilly - The Rory Modlinski Experience - Tallymoore

Produced by: CelticMKE and Ardent Folk

**Please consider making a donation to support the wonderful Celtic artists from the program! All donations will go to the artists! You can donate at any time. https://smarturl.it/cmhc-yt

Donate $20 dollars receive: ~A digital download of the music from the program

Donate $50 dollars and receive: ~A digital download of the music from the program ~20% off your purchase at the Irish Fest Online Store

Donate $100 dollars and receive: ~A digital download of the music from the program ~20% off your purchase at the Irish Fest Online Store ~2 complimentary tickets to the 2022 Milwaukee Irish Fest

Donate $200 dollars and receive: ~A digital download of the music from the program ~20% off your purchase at the Irish Fest Online Store ~2 complimentary tickets to the 2022 Milwaukee Irish Fest ~An automatic entry in a drawing to win a CelticMKE holiday basket

Special thanks to Tralee Irish Imports | Shop Irish food & goods at traleeirishimports.com.