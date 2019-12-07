A Christmas Carol

× Expand THOMAS R. KLINGELE

(2018 pick) Children’s Theater of Madison presents their annual Christmas play, an adaptation of the classic 19th-century Charles Dickens’ novel, wherein the mean miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts of his past, present and future, on his begrudging quest to become a better man. The company always pulls out all the stops on this one, with standout performances and high production values.

Children's Theater of Madison's annual holiday tradition, 12/7-22, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, at 2:30 & 7 pm Saturdays (7 pm only 12/7) and 2:30 pm Sundays, plus 7 pm, 12/20. $65-$34.