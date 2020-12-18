ONLINE: A Christmas Carol: Home for the Holidays

media release: In these unprecedented times, we wanted to bring you something you've counted on, year in and year out, as one of your favorite holiday traditions! This year we bring you "A Christmas Carol: Home for the Holidays", a virtual experience featuring faces from our community portraying your favorite CTM "A Christmas Carol" characters. We are bringing it to all of you for FREE...without a hint of humbug!

Free Viewings online anytime December 18 – 31 – MORE DETAILS FORTHCOMING

Your gifts give back – enjoy this video as a special thank you to you – our extended and diverse community!

Warm up the holiday Hearth, relax with your family, and watch from the comfort of your home – FREE of charge!

THANK YOU AMERICAN GIRL & CG SCHMIDT FOR BEING THE MAJOR CORPORATE SPONSORS OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL!