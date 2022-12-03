media release: Join APT actress Tracy Michelle Arnold for an inventive staged reading of her adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Running for two performances only, don't miss Ebenezer Scrooge's "spirited" transformation in this beloved Christmas tale presented by River Valley Players.

This is a 90 minute program with a 15 minute intermission. Best for ages 12+. 7 pm on 12/3 and 2 pm, 12/4. $10.