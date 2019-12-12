7:30 pm on 12/12-13 & 20, 6 pm on 12/14 and 1 & 6 pm, 12/15 & 21-22, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green.

press release: Two Crows Theatre’s first production of their second season will be A Christmas Haunting, by American Players Theatre Core Acting Company Member Colleen Madden. A Christmas Haunting opens December 12th in the Theatre at Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret and runs December 12-22. Directed by American Players Theatre Core Acting Company Member and Two Crows Associate Artistic Director Marcus Truschinski, the script follows a famed physicist/mathematician on a worldwide book tour returning to her sleepy, small hometown after twenty-five years. Has the ghost hiding in the shadows followed her home? A thrillingly modern twist on Dickens’ forgotten classic “The Haunted Man and the Ghost’s Bargain."

$20 - $25