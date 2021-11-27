press release: The Watertown Players Community Theatre is best known for its holiday performances at the Octagon House Museum, and this year is no exception! Performances of A Colonial Christmas will take place on November 27th and 28th from 11: 00 am – 3:00 pm with a new show beginning every half hour. The Octagon House Museum is located at 919 Charles Street, Watertown. Tickets will be available at the Visitor Center on the museum grounds before each performance. For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, please call (920)306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.